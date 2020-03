Exchange offices and commercial banks of Bishkek upvalued U.S. dollar by 3 soms at once.

The American currency is currently bought for 70 soms, and sold — for 73-73.5 soms. Some exchange offices completely stopped selling dollars.

In the morning, the dollar was bought for 69.8 soms, and sold — for 69.9-69.95 soms. The nominal exchange rate was set by the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan at 69.85 soms.