Novel coronavirus cases confirmed in 113 states

At least 33,000 cases of coronavirus were confirmed in 113 states outside of China. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

Most of the patients are in Italy (9,172), South Korea (7,478), Iran (7,161), France (1,209), Germany (1,176) and Spain (1,073).

In total, 113,710 cases of coronavirus have been registered as of today. During the day, the figure grew by 3,676 people.

The number of dead rose to 3,990 people, recovered — to 63,662.

The highest number of infected is in Hubei province, where the spread of the virus began. There were registered 67,760 cases of the infection, 3,024 dead and 47,585 recovered.

The World Health Organization has declared a public health emergency due to the spread of coronavirus.

  • The new type of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was discovered in late December in the Chinese Wuhan city. The source of infection were animals that were sold on the local market.
