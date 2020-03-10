President Jeenbekov discusses anti-crisis measures amid coronavirus threat

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov received the Vice Prime Minister Erkin Asrandiev. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

The meeting was also attended by the First Deputy Chief of Staff of the President Almaz Kenenbaev, Secretary of the Security Council Damir Sagynbaev and the Minister of Health Kosmosbek Cholponbaev. Measures to minimize negative consequences, risks and threats to economic security in connection with spread of coronavirus were discussed.

»Erkin Asrandiev told that a Republican Emergency Response Center has been created to implement economic measures aimed at minimizing the effects of external shocks and stimulating economic development. A priority action plan has been developed, which includes monitoring the situation on the markets, measures to support domestic producers, freight carriers, major suppliers and importers. He stressed that it was decided to form similar emergency response centers at the district level to track the real picture,” the statement says.

In general, the situation in the republic is stable, there are sufficient reserves of the main commodity items.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed the need to ensure maximum efficiency of the Republican Emergency Response Center. He recalled that its main task was to develop effective proposals, taking into account the analysis of the economic situation in the world and taking measures based on them by state bodies.

»The head of state noted that the center should pay special attention to ensuring food security, budget revenues and interacting with entrepreneurs engaged in the production and supply of consumer goods,” the president’s press service said.