18:34
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Kyrgyzstani arrived from Istanbul hospitalized with suspected coronavirus

A citizen of Kyrgyzstan, who arrived from Istanbul with fever, is quarantined with suspected coronavirus. The Chief Physician of the Republican Infectious Diseases Hospital Gulzhigit Aaliev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the patient was taken to the hospital from Manas International Airport.

«During the test, doctors discovered fever. The man was immediately taken to the hospital. The condition is stable; he was hospitalized with ARVI diagnosis. Doctors also took a coronavirus test from him. We isolated the patient, although the virus has not yet been registered in Turkey,» Gulzhigit Aaliev said.

All arrivals from China, South Korea, Iran and Japan are subject to mandatory observation in Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/145952/
views: 76
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan cancels mass Nooruz celebrations
Two Kyrgyzstanis stay on Grand Princess cruise ship hit by coronavirus
Kyrgyzstani from Diamond Princess cruise ship arrives in Bishkek
Muftiyat of Kyrgyzstan offers up a sacrifice against coronavirus
Death toll from coronavirus rises to 3,800 people
PM instructs to finalize anti-crisis measures plan due to coronavirus
Developing countries of Asia could lose up to $ 42 billion due to coronavirus
Sporting events banned in Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus
Kyrgyzstanis could be punished for hiding stay in countries with coronavirus
Erkin Asrandiev: Kyrgyzstan has sufficient stock of products
Popular
Kyrgyzstan bans mass cultural events due to coronavirus Kyrgyzstan bans mass cultural events due to coronavirus
Sporting events banned in Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus Sporting events banned in Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus
President of Kyrgyzstan meets with family of Chingiz Aitmatov President of Kyrgyzstan meets with family of Chingiz Aitmatov
Developing countries of Asia could lose up to $ 42 billion due to coronavirus Developing countries of Asia could lose up to $ 42 billion due to coronavirus
9 March, Monday
18:17
Kyrgyzstan cancels mass Nooruz celebrations Kyrgyzstan cancels mass Nooruz celebrations
18:05
U.S. Embassy issues statement in response to disruption of peaceful march
17:57
Increased demand for U.S. dollars registered in Bishkek
17:47
Kyrgyzstani arrived from Istanbul hospitalized with suspected coronavirus
17:38
Two Kyrgyzstanis stay on Grand Princess cruise ship hit by coronavirus