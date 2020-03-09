Kyrgyzstani arrived from Istanbul hospitalized with suspected coronavirus

A citizen of Kyrgyzstan, who arrived from Istanbul with fever, is quarantined with suspected coronavirus. The Chief Physician of the Republican Infectious Diseases Hospital Gulzhigit Aaliev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the patient was taken to the hospital from Manas International Airport.

«During the test, doctors discovered fever. The man was immediately taken to the hospital. The condition is stable; he was hospitalized with ARVI diagnosis. Doctors also took a coronavirus test from him. We isolated the patient, although the virus has not yet been registered in Turkey,» Gulzhigit Aaliev said.

All arrivals from China, South Korea, Iran and Japan are subject to mandatory observation in Kyrgyzstan.