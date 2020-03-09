15:32
Death toll from coronavirus rises to 3,800 people

Number of people who died from a novel coronavirus reached 3,825 people. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

The number of infected with the virus reached 110,034 people. Over the past two days, the figure has grown by 7,865 people. At least 61,977 people have recovered.

The highest number of infected is in Hubei province, where spread of the virus began. There were registered 67,743 cases of the virus, 3,007 dead and 46,433 recovered.

At least 29,300 cases of the disease in 106 countries have been confirmed outside of China. Most of the patients are in South Korea (7,382), Italy (7,375), Iran (6,566), France (1,209), Germany (1,040) and Spain (673).

The World Health Organization has declared a public health emergency due to the spread of coronavirus.

  • The new type of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was discovered in late December in the Chinese Wuhan city. The source of infection were animals that were sold on the local market.
