Number of people infected with coronavirus exceeds 100,000 people

The total number of people infected with the novel coronavirus has reached 102,169 people. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

During the day, the figure grew by 3,799 people. At least 3,491 people died from the virus, and 57,376 people recovered.

The highest number of the infected is in Hubei province, where the spread of the virus began. There were registered 67,666 confirmed cases, 2,959 dead and 43,468 recovered.

Up to date, 21,500 cases have been confirmed outside of China in 97 countries. Most of the patients are in South Korea (6,767), Italy (4,636), Iran (4,747), Japan (420), France (653) and Germany (670).

The World Health Organization has declared a public health emergency due to the spread of coronavirus.