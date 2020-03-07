11:47
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Number of people infected with coronavirus exceeds 100,000 people

The total number of people infected with the novel coronavirus has reached 102,169 people. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

During the day, the figure grew by 3,799 people. At least 3,491 people died from the virus, and 57,376 people recovered.

The highest number of the infected is in Hubei province, where the spread of the virus began. There were registered 67,666 confirmed cases, 2,959 dead and 43,468 recovered.

Up to date, 21,500 cases have been confirmed outside of China in 97 countries. Most of the patients are in South Korea (6,767), Italy (4,636), Iran (4,747), Japan (420), France (653) and Germany (670).

The World Health Organization has declared a public health emergency due to the spread of coronavirus.

  • The new type of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was discovered in late December in the Chinese Wuhan city. The source of infection were animals that were sold on the local market.
link: https://24.kg/english/145795/
views: 72
Print
Related
Erkin Asrandiev: Kyrgyzstan has sufficient stock of products
At least 1,333 people tested for coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
13 Kyrgyzstanis try to hide visits to countries with coronavirus cases
Kyrgyz drivers stuck at Iran’s border ask Foreign Ministry to resolve issue
SDMK decides to tell about coronavirus during Friday prayers
Kyrgyzstan to launch production of medical masks
Kyrgyzstan not to introduce quarantine at educational institutions
Kazakhstan restricts entry of Kyrgyzstanis with domestic passports
Government of Kyrgyzstan allocates 30 mln soms for coronavirus prevention
Number of people infected with coronavirus grows by 2,900 people for a day
Popular
Kyrgyzstan bans mass cultural events due to coronavirus Kyrgyzstan bans mass cultural events due to coronavirus
Sooronbai Jeenbekov comments on rally in support of Sadyr Japarov Sooronbai Jeenbekov comments on rally in support of Sadyr Japarov
Government: Economy of Kyrgyzstan suffers losses due to coronavirus Government: Economy of Kyrgyzstan suffers losses due to coronavirus
Theaters of Bishkek suspend performances due to coronavirus Theaters of Bishkek suspend performances due to coronavirus
7 March, Saturday
11:36
Erkin Asrandiev: Kyrgyzstan has sufficient stock of products Erkin Asrandiev: Kyrgyzstan has sufficient stock of pro...
11:20
Number of people infected with coronavirus exceeds 100,000 people
10:55
All schools in Kyrgyzstan to be covered by hot meals by 2023
08:58
Rallies ban: Mayor Aziz Surakmatov abandons unconstitutional initiative
08:45
At least 1,333 people tested for coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
6 March, Friday
18:04
Man kills wife, stabs child with knife in Bishkek
17:53
13 Kyrgyzstanis try to hide visits to countries with coronavirus cases
16:38
Rallies banned in Leninsky district of Bishkek
16:15
Kyrgyz drivers stuck at Iran’s border ask Foreign Ministry to resolve issue