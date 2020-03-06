Kyrgyzstan not to introduce quarantine at educational institutions

Quarantine will not be introduced at educational institutions of Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan Tolo Isakov told at a press conference.

«There is no reason to announce vacation for students of universities and schools as of today. Not a single case of coronavirus has been registered in the country,» he said.

But, at the same time, the Ministry of Health recommended all ministries and departments, other organizations to refrain from holding public events.

«We turned to all the managers, regardless of form of ownership. I hope that people will take this with understanding,» he said.