Feminists march banned in Osh city

Osh City Hall has adopted a resolution banning any mass events in connection with coronavirus threat. Osh City Hall informed 24.kg news agency.

It is known that activists of New Rhythm movement intended to hold a march in the southern capital on the International Women’s Day. However, the Osh City Hall banned all events, including on March 8.

Kyrgyzstan bans mass cultural events due to coronavirus
Officials referred to the recommendations of the Republican Emergency Response Center, which had previously imposed restrictions on mass events.

Recall, the Pervomaisky District Court considered the lawsuit of the Bishkek City Hall on restriction of holding of protests and peaceful assemblies in the capital. Plaintiffs asked to ban events until July 1. Judge Zarema Beisheeva ruled to ban rallies and peaceful assemblies until July 1.

Feminists planned to hold a women’s march of solidarity in Bishkek on March 8. However, city officials opposed the campaign.
