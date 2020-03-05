15:37
Bishkek authorities intend to ban campaign for women's rights

Feminists plan to hold a women’s march of solidarity on March 8 in Bishkek. However, city officials oppose the campaign. Bishkek Feminist Initiatives organization informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the organizers, the Pervomaisky District Administration filed a petition to a court banning any rallies and marches in the center of the capital. It will be considered today at 14.00.

As one of the movement’s participants, Zhanna Araeva, told 24.kg news agency, the district administration earlier ruled to ban any campaigns from March 4 to March 31, 2020.

The head of the district, Alibek Birimkulov, appealed to the Pervomaisky District Court to declare this decision legal.

«They withdrew the petition after debates in court, saying that they do not offend women and children,» Zhanna Araeva said.

However, it became known that the City Hall still intends to ban the march. Reasons are unknown.

Yesterday, the Government decided to ban any mass cultural events in Kyrgyzstan because of the coronavirus. «These measures were first introduced for the safety of citizens,» the Cabinet explained their decision.

Recall, the march against violence against women and children was held last year. But then the march turned into a scandal due to the participation of representatives of LGBT community. The Bishkek authorities were accused of «holding a gay parade in the capital of Kyrgyzstan.»
