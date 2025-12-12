15:32
"We are against violence" march held in Chui region

On December 10, officers from the Alamedin District Department of Internal Affairs organized a preventative march under the slogan «We are against violence». The press service of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region reported.

According to the press service, school teachers, students, local government representatives, and village elders participated in the march. The main goal of the event was to prevent violence among the population and raise awareness of its negative consequences.

The march started from a school in the village of Mramornoye and continued along the central streets of the village. Afterward, police officers conducted educational activities on the causes of violence, its negative impact on society, and ways to prevent it.

At the end of the event, wall newspapers prepared by the students were presented. The event took place in a warm and positive atmosphere.
