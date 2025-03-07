OSCE representatives to monitor women's rights march in Bishkek

Institute of the Ombudsman of Kyrgyzstan and the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (OSCE ODIHR) will exchange experience and train staff to monitor peaceful assemblies. This agreement was reached during a visit by OSCE representatives to Kyrgyzstan’s Institute of Ombudsman.

At the meeting, Deputy Ombudsman Zhanibek Zhorobaev and OSCE ODIHR Human Rights Advisor Anete Erdmane discussed the implementation of citizens’ rights to freedom of peaceful assembly.

The OSCE ODIHR mission plans to monitor the women’s rights march in Bishkek, scheduled for March 8. The Institute expressed its readiness to provide assistance.

«We hope that the march will serve as a heartfelt show of support for women who have experienced violence and discrimination,» Zhanibek Zhorobaev said.

Anete Erdmane showed interest in the legislative regulation of peaceful assemblies, the algorithm of actions of law enforcement agencies in relation to rally participants and media representatives covering rallies.

The OSCE ODIHR Human Rights Advisor proposed training the Institute’s staff in demonstration monitoring using a specialized methodology.

«We have extensive experience in monitoring peaceful assemblies. This is the first time this mission is working in Kyrgyzstan. We have a dedicated guide and methodology. If there is interest, we are ready to train the Ombudsman’s staff,» Anete Erdmane said.