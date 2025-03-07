00:43
USD 87.45
EUR 94.89
RUB 0.98
English

OSCE representatives to monitor women's rights march in Bishkek

Institute of the Ombudsman of Kyrgyzstan and the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (OSCE ODIHR) will exchange experience and train staff to monitor peaceful assemblies. This agreement was reached during a visit by OSCE representatives to Kyrgyzstan’s Institute of Ombudsman.

At the meeting, Deputy Ombudsman Zhanibek Zhorobaev and OSCE ODIHR Human Rights Advisor Anete Erdmane discussed the implementation of citizens’ rights to freedom of peaceful assembly.

The OSCE ODIHR mission plans to monitor the women’s rights march in Bishkek, scheduled for March 8. The Institute expressed its readiness to provide assistance.

«We hope that the march will serve as a heartfelt show of support for women who have experienced violence and discrimination,» Zhanibek Zhorobaev said.

Anete Erdmane showed interest in the legislative regulation of peaceful assemblies, the algorithm of actions of law enforcement agencies in relation to rally participants and media representatives covering rallies.

The OSCE ODIHR Human Rights Advisor proposed training the Institute’s staff in demonstration monitoring using a specialized methodology.

«We have extensive experience in monitoring peaceful assemblies. This is the first time this mission is working in Kyrgyzstan. We have a dedicated guide and methodology. If there is interest, we are ready to train the Ombudsman’s staff,» Anete Erdmane said.
link: https://24.kg/english/322143/
views: 220
Print
Related
March of people with disabilities starts in Bishkek
March of people with disabilities to take place in Bishkek
OSCE to support Kyrgyzstan's initiatives on mountains and climate change issues
Climate change remains pressing problem of our time - OSCE Chair-in-Office
OSCE Chair-in-Office and Foreign Minister of KR discuss regional security issues
OSCE Chair-in-Office Ian Borg to meet with leadership of Kyrgyzstan
March for women's rights held in Bishkek on March 8
March for women's rights to be held in Bishkek on March 8
OSCE: Kyrgyzstan’s bill on “foreign representatives” should be reviewed
Foreign Minister has telephone conversation with OSCE Special Representative
Popular
30 members of terrorist cell detained in Kyrgyzstan 30 members of terrorist cell detained in Kyrgyzstan
China to build waste-to-energy power plant in Osh city China to build waste-to-energy power plant in Osh city
Evacuation underway at Manas Airport and Asia Mall Evacuation underway at Manas Airport and Asia Mall
World Bank informed about preparations for construction of Kambarata HPP-1 World Bank informed about preparations for construction of Kambarata HPP-1
7 March, Friday
22:01
Four cars burn down in fire at service station in Bishkek Four cars burn down in fire at service station in Bish...
21:53
Eco-taxi service on electric cars launched at airports of Kyrgyzstan
21:35
Bishkek without wires: City Hall develops Clear Sky — 2030 concept
21:25
Investigator detained for extortion of $5,000 from his colleague
21:14
OSCE representatives to monitor women's rights march in Bishkek