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March against violence held in Leilek district

An anti-violence march was held in Zhany-Zher rural area of Leilek district. The press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Batken region reported.

The preventive event was organized by officers of the Zhany-Zher local police department with the aim of raising awareness and preventing violence.

The march brought together law enforcement officers, representatives of the local administration, as well as teachers and students of the Hamza secondary school.

Participants walked through the central part of the village carrying banners reading «No to violence!»

The event was accompanied by police vehicles, and no incidents or violations were reported during the march.
link: https://24.kg/english/366413/
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