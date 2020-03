Cargo Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and Toyota Estima cars collided on a bypass road in Issyk-Ata district of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Traffic Safety Department for Chui region informed 24.kg news agency.

The traffic accident happened at about 10.30 pm on the 45th kilometer of the bypass road yesterday. A 51-year-old and a 25-year-old drivers of the cars were injured. The vehicles were placed on an impoundment lot. Details of the traffic accident are being found out.