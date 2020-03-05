14:06
High air pollution rates in Bishkek explained by broken sensor

Sensor measuring the content of small particles PM2.5 in the 7th microdistrict of Bishkek broke. Head of MoveGreen environmental movement Maria Kolesnikova told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, employees of the movement have already removed the device for repair.

Yesterday evening, the sensor showed a level of pollution of 3,851 PM2.5.

MoveGreen environmental movement installed several sensors in Bishkek that measure the content of small PM2.5 particles in the air. The measurement results are available in real time.
