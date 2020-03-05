14:06
Number of people infected with coronavirus exceeds 95,000 people

The total number of people infected with the novel coronavirus has reached 95,411 people. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

During the day, the figure grew by 2,285 people. At least 3,285 people died from the virus, and 53,255 people recovered.

The highest number of the infected is in Hubei province, where the spread of the virus began. There were registered 67,466 confirmed cases, 2,902 dead and 40,479 recovered.

Up to date, 14,900 cases have been confirmed outside of China in 84 countries. Most of the patients are in South Korea (5,766), Italy (3,089), Iran (2,922), Japan (331), France (285) and Germany (262).

The World Health Organization has declared a public health emergency due to the spread of coronavirus.

  • The new type of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was discovered in late December in the Chinese Wuhan city. The source of infection were animals that were sold on the local market.
