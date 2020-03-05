14:06
Family of Kyrgyzstanis arrived from South Korea to be discharged

Five citizens of Kyrgyzstan, who arrived from South Korea and were placed for observation, stay in the Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital in Bishkek. Press service of the Ministry of Health reported.

They all are members of the same family. As of today, all five have been laboratory tested, there are no signs of coronavirus. The Ministry of Health is considering the possibility of letting them go home.

«One child in this family has cerebral palsy, the second — is infant. Given this, it was decided to send the family under home observation. They are prohibited from visiting crowded places. In addition, it is necessary to observe the disinfection regime and personal hygiene rules at home,» the message says.

Recall, South Korea is the second country after China, where the highest number of cases of coronavirus were registered. As of today, 5,621 people are infected with it there, 35 have died, 41 have recovered.
