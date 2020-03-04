War veterans to get 75,000 soms on Victory Day

On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Victory, veterans of the Second World War will be paid 75,000 soms as one-time assistance. Press service of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The corresponding order was signed by the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov, «taking into account the worldwide historical significance of the victory over fascism in the Great Patriotic War, paying tribute to the great feat of the Kyrgyz soldiers, expressing gratitude to veterans for their courage and heroism, as well as on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Victory.»

The press service recalled that the head of state has repeatedly noted that the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War would be celebrated as a national holiday at the highest level in Kyrgyzstan. He stressed that the great feat of the Soviet soldiers would never be forgotten.

Currently, 251 veterans of the Great Patriotic War live in Kyrgyzstan.

At least 65 of them are disabled WWII veterans, 153 — participants, 15 — juvenile prisoners of concentration camps, ghettos and other places of forced detention created by fascists and their allies during the Second World War, 18 — people who worked at enterprises, institutions and organizations of Leningrad city during siege and awarded the medal «For Defense of Leningrad» and the badge «Resident of Besieged Leningrad.»

The press service recalled that from January 1, 2010, veterans of the Great Patriotic War are paid monthly monetary compensation in return for benefits in the amount of 7,000 soms and a lifetime allowance from the president — 10,000 soms per month.

In addition to monetary compensation in return for benefits and allowance, veterans of the Second World War monthly receive pensions.