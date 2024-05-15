12:12
USD 88.33
EUR 95.26
RUB 0.96
English

Bishkek Mayor instructs to allocate apartment to WWII veteran Asek Urmanbetov

The mayor of Bishkek, Aibek Dzhunushaliev, set the task for the services to work out the issue and provide an apartment as soon as possible to the Great Patriotic War veteran Asek Urmanbetov. The press service of the municipality reported.

Asek Urmanbetov, 101, is disabled war veteran of group II, widower.

He fought in different regions of Ukraine and Belarus. In December 1943, by order of the regiment commander, he carried out an important reconnaissance mission. With two soldiers, he detained 76 German vehicles with various cargoes.

He was awarded the Order of the Great Patriotic War, the Red Star, many military medals, and anniversary medals in honor of the Victory. He was awarded the Dank medal on August 30, 2016. Before retirement, he worked as a chief accountant and auditor in industrial cooperation of the agriculture sector. Asek Urmanbetov is a poet and writer. As president of Ak Zhol public foundation, he provided sponsorship to the elderly, people with disabilities and street children.

He has six children and about 68 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

On the eve of Victory Day, the mayor visited veterans, including Asek Urmanbetov.
link: https://24.kg/english/293991/
views: 147
Print
Related
39 veterans of Great Patriotic War left in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan to pay veterans of Great Patriotic War more than Russia
Only one Great Patriotic War veteran left in Osh city
WWII veterans to receive 100,000 soms from President’s Fund
Russia to hand over archives on Kyrgyzstanis fought in Great Patriotic War
Great Patriotic War veterans to get one-time assistance of 100,000 soms
Deputy Chairman of Cabinet visits 99-year-old WWII veteran Asek Urmanbetov
CIS Foreign Ministers launch campaign to 80th anniversary of war outbreak
Day of Sorrow: Veterans of Armed Forces lay flowers at Eternal Flame in Bishkek
Veterans-peacekeepers hold rally at Government House in Bishkek
Popular
Some Bishkek districts to have no gas Some Bishkek districts to have no gas
Smuggling of more than 3.5 kilograms of marijuana into Kyrgyzstan prevented Smuggling of more than 3.5 kilograms of marijuana into Kyrgyzstan prevented
Kyrgyz alcoholic products enter market of Uzbekistan Kyrgyz alcoholic products enter market of Uzbekistan
Illegal cryptocurrency mining farm discovered in Issyk-Ata district Illegal cryptocurrency mining farm discovered in Issyk-Ata district
15 May, Wednesday
11:31
Volume of water in Toktogul reservoir exceeds 2023 level Volume of water in Toktogul reservoir exceeds 2023 leve...
11:24
Fraud suspect detained in Bishkek
11:19
European Union intends to step up work in Central Asian countries - Terhi Hakala
10:44
Prime Minister of Malaysia arrives in Kyrgyzstan for official visit
10:40
West wants to sow discord between Russia and Central Asia, Russian MFA believes