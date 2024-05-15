Bishkek Mayor instructs to allocate apartment to WWII veteran Asek Urmanbetov

The mayor of Bishkek, Aibek Dzhunushaliev, set the task for the services to work out the issue and provide an apartment as soon as possible to the Great Patriotic War veteran Asek Urmanbetov. The press service of the municipality reported.

Asek Urmanbetov, 101, is disabled war veteran of group II, widower.

He fought in different regions of Ukraine and Belarus. In December 1943, by order of the regiment commander, he carried out an important reconnaissance mission. With two soldiers, he detained 76 German vehicles with various cargoes.

He was awarded the Order of the Great Patriotic War, the Red Star, many military medals, and anniversary medals in honor of the Victory. He was awarded the Dank medal on August 30, 2016. Before retirement, he worked as a chief accountant and auditor in industrial cooperation of the agriculture sector. Asek Urmanbetov is a poet and writer. As president of Ak Zhol public foundation, he provided sponsorship to the elderly, people with disabilities and street children.

He has six children and about 68 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

On the eve of Victory Day, the mayor visited veterans, including Asek Urmanbetov.