Only 14 veterans of Great Patriotic War alive in Kyrgyzstan

Only 14 veterans of the Great Patriotic War are alive in Kyrgyzstan. The Chairman of the Council of Veterans of War, Labor, Armed Forces, Law Enforcement Agencies and Labor Home Front Toktogul Kakchekeev told.

The number of council members throughout the republic exceeds 584,000 people, he said.

«This is a significant force, and we would like local authorities to pay us the attention we deserve. Until recently, we had three offices, but one was taken away by the Federation of Trade Unions, citing the need for us to pay rent. Now, they want to merge the remaining two offices. This is how we are treated on the eve of the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War. Over 156,000 of our compatriots perished in the war, and their memory is dear to us,» Kakchekeev stated.

He added that a series of events is being held in honor of the anniversary year.

«For example, today the National Philharmonic Hall is hosting a gala concert «Music of the Great Victory». The Chui Regional Chamber Orchestra and the Leningrad Oblast Symphony Orchestra will perform there. The gala concert program includes wartime works, as well as songs dedicated to the Great Patriotic War. It is organized with the support of the office of the Presidential Plenipotentiary Representative in Chui region and the government of the Leningrad Oblast,» the Chairman of the Council of War Veterans added.