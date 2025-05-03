13:13
USD 87.45
EUR 99.46
RUB 1.07
English

Kyrgyzstan’s fallen heroes of Great Patriotic War honored in Minsk

A memorial rally took place in Minsk near the monument to Hero of the Soviet Union Zhumash Asanaliev to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War and to honor the Kyrgyzstani soldiers who fought for the liberation of Belarus. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The event was organized by the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan and the administration of the Oktabrsky district of Minsk. The ceremony was attended by representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus, heads and staff of the diplomatic missions of CIS member states, representatives of the Executive Committee of the CIS and the EAEU Court, Kyrgyzstanis living in Minsk, and members of public organizations.

Ambassador Erbol Sultanbaev highlighted the contributions of Kyrgyzstan’s soldiers in the fight against Nazi invaders during the Great Patriotic War and expressed gratitude to the Belarusian people for preserving the memory of the war years and the common Victory.

Attendees laid flowers at the monument to Zhumash Asanaliev.

Zhumash Asanaliev was a machine gunner in the 199th Guards Rifle Regiment of the 67th Guards Rifle Division, 6th Guards Army, 1st Baltic Front, and a Hero of the Soviet Union, Guards corporal. He was called up to the Red Army in 1942 and also took part in the Battle of Kursk.

On June 24, 1944 he was one of the first to cross the Western Dvina River near the village of Labeyki in Vitebsk Oblast. During the battle, the commander of the machine gun crew was seriously wounded, and Asanaliev took his place. After a shell explosion knocked out the crew, Asanaliev continued to fight alone. Having let the counterattacking Nazis get close, he shot them point-blank. When his ammunition ran out, he resorted to using grenades. Not wanting to surrender, he used his last grenade to blow himself and the surrounding Nazis up.
link: https://24.kg/english/328190/
views: 114
Print
Related
Mural honoring memory of Great Patriotic War heroes unveiled in Kant town
Veterans of Great Patriotic War to receive 100,000 soms in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan leads in purchasing Belarusian furniture via marketplace
Kyrgyzstan plans to export agricultural products to Belarus
Park in memory of Kyrgyz soldiers opened in Belarus
Kyrgyzstanis can freely cross Russia-Belarus border
Only 14 veterans of Great Patriotic War alive in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and Belarus sign cooperation development plan for 2025-2027
Kyrgyz National Guard servicemen to take part in Victory Parade in Moscow
Kyrgyzstan and five other countries condemn attempts to glorify Nazis
Popular
Tunnel construction for China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway begins in Kyrgyzstan Tunnel construction for China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway begins in Kyrgyzstan
Electricity tariffs to be increased in Kyrgyzstan from May 1 Electricity tariffs to be increased in Kyrgyzstan from May 1
President Sadyr Japarov ratifies agreement with ADB for $38.8 million President Sadyr Japarov ratifies agreement with ADB for $38.8 million
Saudi Arabia introduces new rules for performing Hajj Saudi Arabia introduces new rules for performing Hajj
3 May, Saturday
13:03
Kazakhstan bans entry to four Russian State Duma deputies Kazakhstan bans entry to four Russian State Duma deputi...
12:52
Investigator of Internal Affairs Department of Pervomaisky district detained
12:41
Activities of illegal online casino organized by foreigner suppressed in Bishkek
12:32
Kyrgyzstan’s fallen heroes of Great Patriotic War honored in Minsk
12:19
Law "On Status of Deputy of Parliament" proposed to be amended in Kyrgyzstan