Kyrgyzstan’s fallen heroes of Great Patriotic War honored in Minsk

A memorial rally took place in Minsk near the monument to Hero of the Soviet Union Zhumash Asanaliev to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War and to honor the Kyrgyzstani soldiers who fought for the liberation of Belarus. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The event was organized by the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan and the administration of the Oktabrsky district of Minsk. The ceremony was attended by representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus, heads and staff of the diplomatic missions of CIS member states, representatives of the Executive Committee of the CIS and the EAEU Court, Kyrgyzstanis living in Minsk, and members of public organizations.

Ambassador Erbol Sultanbaev highlighted the contributions of Kyrgyzstan’s soldiers in the fight against Nazi invaders during the Great Patriotic War and expressed gratitude to the Belarusian people for preserving the memory of the war years and the common Victory.

Attendees laid flowers at the monument to Zhumash Asanaliev.

Zhumash Asanaliev was a machine gunner in the 199th Guards Rifle Regiment of the 67th Guards Rifle Division, 6th Guards Army, 1st Baltic Front, and a Hero of the Soviet Union, Guards corporal. He was called up to the Red Army in 1942 and also took part in the Battle of Kursk.

On June 24, 1944 he was one of the first to cross the Western Dvina River near the village of Labeyki in Vitebsk Oblast. During the battle, the commander of the machine gun crew was seriously wounded, and Asanaliev took his place. After a shell explosion knocked out the crew, Asanaliev continued to fight alone. Having let the counterattacking Nazis get close, he shot them point-blank. When his ammunition ran out, he resorted to using grenades. Not wanting to surrender, he used his last grenade to blow himself and the surrounding Nazis up.