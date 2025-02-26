Capsules with sacred soil from Brest Fortress handed over to History Museum

Capsules containing sacred soil from Brest Fortress, Khatyn, and the Dubosekovo railway junction were handed over to the History Museum of Kyrgyzstan.

The Veterans’ Councils of Belarus and Russia sent them as part of the celebration of the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

«The capsules with sacred soil from the battle sites, where our grandfathers and fathers fought, preserve the historical memory of the victors who gave their lives for the future. They will take an honorable place in the museum’s exhibition and will always remind us, especially the younger generation, of our unity in the fight against fascism,» the organizers noted.

Brest Fortress is a fortification on the western outskirts of Brest, Belarus. It was the site of fierce battles at the start of the Great Patriotic War (1941–1945). On June 22, 1941, the fortress took the first blow from the enemy and heroically held the defense. In 1965, it was awarded the title of «Hero Fortress.»

Khatyn was a Belarusian village located 60 kilometers from Minsk, destroyed by the Nazis during a punitive operation in the Great Patriotic War, along with all its inhabitants. The tragedy occurred on March 22, 1943.

On November 16, 1941, during the defense of Moscow against the Nazi invaders, 28 soldiers from General Ivan Panfilov’s division performed a heroic feat near the Dubosekovo railway junction. For four hours, under heavy artillery fire and air bombardments, the Panfilov division held back enemy tanks and infantry. They repelled several enemy attacks and destroyed 18 out of 50 tanks. Most of the soldiers died, and the remaining ones were severely wounded.