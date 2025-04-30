23:27
Mural honoring memory of Great Patriotic War heroes unveiled in Kant town

A new mural commemorating the heroism of Kyrgyzstanis during the Great Patriotic War has been created on the facade of secondary school No. 5 in Kant town. The artwork depicts a female medial worker providing aid to a wounded soldier in a wartime hospital setting.

According to the Russian Embassy in Kyrgyzstan, the location was chosen for a reason — during 1941–1945, the building housed evacuation hospital No. 4433, where soldiers arriving from the front were treated.

The project is part of broader efforts to preserve historical memory, strengthen Russian-Kyrgyz humanitarian cooperation, and foster patriotic values among youth.

Local residents, schoolchildren, and government representatives took part in the unveiling ceremony.
