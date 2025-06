A ceremony of reburial of Soviet soldiers’ remains was held in Osh city. The Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

Memorial plaques with the names of Soviet servicemen have been installed at the central cemetery of the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan. In the future, it is planned to erect a stele in memory of the heroes of the Great Patriotic War at this site.

Military honors were rendered during the transfer of the graves of servicemen: an honor guard, musical accompaniment, a three-volley salute, a memorial service in memory of Hero of the Soviet Union Senior Lieutenant Dmitry Pichugin and other participants of the Great Patriotic War.