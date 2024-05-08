39 veterans of Great Patriotic War left in Kyrgyzstan

There are 39 veterans of the Great Patriotic War left in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Labour, Social Security and Migration reported.

According to it, among them are 3 disabled and 18 war participants, 8 former concentration camp prisoners and 10 Leningrad siege survivors.

«All of them receive a monthly monetary compensation in the amount of 7,000 soms and a lifetime stipend in the amount of 10,000,» the ministry said.

There are also 552 home front workers living in the country. Of these, 86 people with disabilities receive compensation in the amount of 2,000 soms per month, the rest — 1,000.

«All of them are provided with one-time payments from the republican budget. Veterans of the Great Patriotic War will receive 20,000 soms; home front workers awarded for their valorous labour, and widows of killed during the war — 15,000 each,» the Ministry of Labor noted.

In addition, President Sadyr Japarov signed a decree on providing one-time financial assistance to veterans of the Great Patriotic War. Each of them will receive 100,000 soms from the head of state’s fund by May 9.