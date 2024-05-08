11:39
USD 88.57
EUR 95.33
RUB 0.97
English

39 veterans of Great Patriotic War left in Kyrgyzstan

There are 39 veterans of the Great Patriotic War left in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Labour, Social Security and Migration reported.

According to it, among them are 3 disabled and 18 war participants, 8 former concentration camp prisoners and 10 Leningrad siege survivors.

«All of them receive a monthly monetary compensation in the amount of 7,000 soms and a lifetime stipend in the amount of 10,000,» the ministry said.

There are also 552 home front workers living in the country. Of these, 86 people with disabilities receive compensation in the amount of 2,000 soms per month, the rest — 1,000.

«All of them are provided with one-time payments from the republican budget. Veterans of the Great Patriotic War will receive 20,000 soms; home front workers awarded for their valorous labour, and widows of killed during the war — 15,000 each,» the Ministry of Labor noted.

In addition, President Sadyr Japarov signed a decree on providing one-time financial assistance to veterans of the Great Patriotic War. Each of them will receive 100,000 soms from the head of state’s fund by May 9.
link: https://24.kg/english/293478/
views: 154
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan to pay veterans of Great Patriotic War more than Russia
Only one Great Patriotic War veteran left in Osh city
WWII veterans to receive 100,000 soms from President’s Fund
Russia to hand over archives on Kyrgyzstanis fought in Great Patriotic War
Great Patriotic War veterans to get one-time assistance of 100,000 soms
Deputy Chairman of Cabinet visits 99-year-old WWII veteran Asek Urmanbetov
CIS Foreign Ministers launch campaign to 80th anniversary of war outbreak
Day of Sorrow: Veterans of Armed Forces lay flowers at Eternal Flame in Bishkek
Veterans-peacekeepers hold rally at Government House in Bishkek
Six WWII veterans from Osh receive 75,000 soms each
Popular
Another company from Kyrgyzstan gets into U.S. sanctions list Another company from Kyrgyzstan gets into U.S. sanctions list
Kyrgyzstan ranked 120th in RSF Press Freedom Index 2024 Kyrgyzstan ranked 120th in RSF Press Freedom Index 2024
Russia imposes ban on sugar exports until August 31, Kyrgyzstan has quota Russia imposes ban on sugar exports until August 31, Kyrgyzstan has quota
All public events involving schoolchildren canceled in Kyrgyzstan All public events involving schoolchildren canceled in Kyrgyzstan
8 May, Wednesday
11:23
Taxi driver from Kyrgyzstan saves man from fire in Yekaterinburg Taxi driver from Kyrgyzstan saves man from fire in Yeka...
11:03
Presidential Administration to develop new document on NGOs
10:50
32 million soms to be spent on repairs of Friendship of Peoples monument
10:25
Unknown people beat and kidnap man in Bishkek
10:19
39 veterans of Great Patriotic War left in Kyrgyzstan
7 May, Tuesday
18:03
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov leaves for Russia