Kyrgyzstanis not to vote for parties that do not place billboards

More than half of citizens of Kyrgyzstan said they would not vote for a candidate or party that did not place billboards or campaign materials around the city. Results of a survey of the International Republican Institute (IRI) say.

Recall, Kyrgyzstanis least of all consider billboards and booklets as a source of political information. But parties and candidates also will not be able to refuse them. Indeed, 52 percent of Kyrgyzstanis said during the survey that they would not vote for such a candidate.

At least 55 percent of respondents explained their refusal by the fact that they need to see a face (faces) of the candidate or party in order to know whom to support. About 33 percent of respondents admitted that if there are no billboards, then people simply won’t even guess who is running. Nine percent are sure that the absence of billboards means that the candidate does not have enough money.

The International Republican Institute (IRI) conducted a traditional survey among Kyrgyzstanis. It involved 1,483 people from all over the country and was conducted from November 21 to December 3, 2019.
