More than 70 percent of Kyrgyz families feel financially secure

The World Bank presented the results of Listening to the Kyrgyz Republic survey. The organization’s leading economist Aibek Ashirov presented its results.

They showed that 70 percent of the country’s households feel financially secure, despite the lack of income growth from July to October 2024.

The subjective poverty level for the specified period remained at 16 percent. At the same time, the food security situation has significantly improved: the share of families who do not experience a shortage of food increased from 41 percent in December 2021 to 86 percent in October 2024.

Note of 24.kg news agency

Listening to the Kyrgyz Republic survey has been conducted by the World Bank monthly since December 2021. It is a monthly panel survey conducted via phone interviews with 1,500 households every month from all regions of the Kyrgyz Republic. The study follows the same group of households—representative of the population of the Kyrgyz Republic—over time, collecting information on how their livelihoods and perceptions of their livelihoods change from one month to the next.
