Test voting taking place at all polling stations across Kyrgyzstan

Test voting is being conducted at all polling stations throughout Kyrgyzstan today, October 20. The press service of the Central Election Commission (CEC) reported.

According to the CEC, three remote voting sites have also been opened in Bishkek — at Dordoi market (Alkan Bazary), and in Asia Mall and Dordoi Plaza shopping centers.

The CEC invites all participants in the electoral process to take part in the test voting — to visit any polling station and personally try out the new system.

The first round of remote test voting was held on October 10, and another is scheduled for October 30.
link: https://24.kg/english/347776/
views: 167
