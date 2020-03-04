At least 50,600 people recover from novel coronavirus

The number of people who have recovered from a novel coronavirus has grown to 50,675 people. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

Over the past day, the number of people infected with the coronavirus reached 93,126 people. The number of confirmed cases of the disease has grown by 2,212 people for the last 24 hours.

At least 3,198 people died from the virus.

The highest number of infected is in Hubei province, where the spread of the virus began. There have been registered 67,332 cases of the coronavirus, 2,871 dead and 38,556 recovered.

Up to date, 12,900 cases have been confirmed outside of China in 80 countries. Most of the patients are in South Korea (5,328), Italy (2,502), Iran (2,336), Japan (293), France (204) and Germany (196).

The World Health Organization has declared a public health emergency due to the spread of coronavirus.