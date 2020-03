Two citizens of Kyrgyzstan, who were wanted for crimes, were arrested in the Russian Federation. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

Representative Office of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan in the Russian Federation detained 48-year-old A.Ch. She had been wanted for nine years. The woman, working as the head of one of Bishkek’s pharmacies from 2008 to 2009, committed a shortage of inventory items for 3,5 million soms, and then disappeared.

A citizen of Kyrgyzstan, 23-year-old S.R., was also detained. He hid from the law enforcement agencies of Kadamdzhai district. In April 2019, he grossly violated public order, beat his fellow villager and fled.

Actions are currently being worked out to bring these persons to criminal responsibility for the committed crimes.