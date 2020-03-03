Almost 91,000 people get infected with coronavirus

The number of people who got infected with the novel coronavirus reached 90,914 people. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

Over the past day, the figure has grown by 1,843 people.

The number of died of the virus is 3,117 people, recovered — 47,984 people.

The highest number of the infected is in Hubei province, where spread of the virus began. There were registered 67,217 cases of coronavirus, 2,834 dead and 36,167 recovered.

At least 10,800 cases of the disease were confirmed in 73 states outside of China. Most of the patients are in South Korea (4,812), Italy (2,036), Iran (1,501), Japan (274), France (191) and Germany (159).

The World Health Organization has declared a public health emergency due to the spread of coronavirus.