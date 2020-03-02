Death toll from coronavirus rises to 3,000 people

Number of people who died from a novel coronavirus reached 3,039 people. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

The number of infected with the virus reached 89,071 people. Over the past two days, the figure has grown by 3,889 people. At least 45,064 people have recovered.

The highest number of infected is in Hubei province, where spread of the virus began. There were registered 67,103 cases of the virus, 2,803 dead and 33,757 recovered.

At least 9,000 cases of the disease in 66 countries have been confirmed outside of China. Most of the patients are in South Korea (4,212), Italy (1,694), Iran (978), Japan (256), France (130) and Germany (130).

The World Health Organization has declared a public health emergency due to the spread of coronavirus.