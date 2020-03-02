123 vehicles placed on impoundment lots due to non-payment of fines

At least 91,080 violations of the rules of the road have been registered in Kyrgyzstan from January 1 to February 27. Press service of the Main Traffic Safety Department reported.

The department stressed that 123 vehicles were placed on impoundment lots for violation of the terms of payment of fines. «A fine must be paid not later than within one month. In case of non-compliance with the deadline, law enforcement officers have the right to forcibly tow the car of a non-payer,» the department reported.

At least 1,292 drivers who were driving drunk have been detected for the period, 13 cars were placed on the impoundment lot for auto hooliganism.