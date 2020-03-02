09:58
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

123 vehicles placed on impoundment lots due to non-payment of fines

At least 91,080 violations of the rules of the road have been registered in Kyrgyzstan from January 1 to February 27. Press service of the Main Traffic Safety Department reported.

The department stressed that 123 vehicles were placed on impoundment lots for violation of the terms of payment of fines. «A fine must be paid not later than within one month. In case of non-compliance with the deadline, law enforcement officers have the right to forcibly tow the car of a non-payer,» the department reported.

At least 1,292 drivers who were driving drunk have been detected for the period, 13 cars were placed on the impoundment lot for auto hooliganism.
link: https://24.kg/english/145161/
views: 48
Print
Related
Vehicles impounded in Bishkek for non-payment of traffic fines
Acceptance of payments for traffic violations suspended
Kyrgyzstan to reduce fines for some traffic violations from 3,000 to 1,000 soms
Deputies propose 100,000 soms fines for a number of traffic violations
Kyrgyzstan to have single fine for unbuckled seat belt
President comments on new fines, promises disclosure of new scandalous facts
Plan for collection of fines from Safe City included in budget for 2019
Deputies offer to punish for mistakes in ads
Road Safety Department starts testing fines recording system
Guilty of fatal traffic accidents drivers to be imprisoned for 7 years in KR
Popular
Kyrgyzstan imposes entry restrictions for citizens of several countries Kyrgyzstan imposes entry restrictions for citizens of several countries
Large competitions postponed in Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus Large competitions postponed in Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus
Total number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 85,000 people Total number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 85,000 people
Truck crashes into store in Bishkek Truck crashes into store in Bishkek
2 March, Monday
09:40
32.4 million soms allocated for outpatient tuberculosis treatment 32.4 million soms allocated for outpatient tuberculosis...
09:30
123 vehicles placed on impoundment lots due to non-payment of fines
1 March, Sunday
13:00
Why UN Resident Coordinator in Kyrgyzstan wears chapan and doesn’t drink kumys
29 February, Saturday
15:55
Kyrgyz passport sold for 5,000 soms, driver’s license - for 4,000 in Moscow
15:42
Total number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 85,000 people
15:33
Health Ministry refutes information about coronavirus in Uzgen district
13:28
Truck crashes into store in Bishkek
12:48
Kyrgyzstanis win four medals at International Wushu Tournament