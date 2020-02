A 35-year-old saleswoman from Kyrgyzstan was raped by a fellow countryman in Kirovsk, Leningrad Oblast of Russia. AIF-Petersburg media outlet reports.

The victim turned to the police. She stated that she came to visit a 25-year-old fellow countryman and was subjected to violence. Moreover, the rapist allegedly held her in his apartment.

Having escaped from captivity, the saleswoman got on the first bus and came to Otradnoye, where she turned to the police.

A criminal case has been opened.