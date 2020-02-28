Member of organized crime group arrested in Bishkek

A suspect, registered as an active member of an organized crime group of Kamchi Kolbaev, nicknamed Chach, was arrested in Bishkek. Press service of the Central Internal Affairs Department of the capital reported.

The 32-year-old suspect M.E. was previously convicted more than once.

«Firearm of an unknown brand was found and seized during a search in a Toyota Camry car with foreign number plates by which he was traveling. It is similar to a revolver,» the department reported.

During his arrest, Chach threatened with violence to police officers. He was placed in a temporary detention center.