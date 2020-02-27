17:42
Large competitions postponed in Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus

Large international competitions are postponed in Kyrgyzstan. The State Agency for Youth Affairs, Physical Culture and Sports of the country reported.

The World Hockey Championship of Division IV was planned to be held in the republic in March, and in April — an Intergovernmental Meeting on Anti-Doping in Sport. Participation of three countries was expected in the first event, in the second — about 35.

They and a number of other international sports events were postponed to a later date. The Asian Wrestling Qualification Tournament for tickets to the Olympics is canceled.

The decision was made at a briefing due to the spread of coronavirus in the world.
