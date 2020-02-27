Meetings with politicians, their debates important for Kyrgyzstanis

Meetings with politicians, their debates and the opinions of respected people influence attitude towards parties or candidates for most of the Kyrgyzstanis. Results of a survey conducted by the International Republican Institute (IRI) say.

Survey participants were asked to assess how much they are influenced by certain channels for obtaining information about political organizations and candidates. So, 62 percent of citizens of Kyrgyzstan said that a personal meeting with a politician has a serious impact on their attitude to a party or candidate. Debates and opinion of respected people also play a significant role for 61 and 60 percent of respondents.

Radio advertising, as well as brochures and flyers, have the lowest impact (only 30 percent).

Paid advertising in newspapers, slogans and text messages on vehicles have a little more influence (31 percent).

The International Republican Institute (IRI) conducted a traditional survey among Kyrgyzstanis. It involved 1,483 people from all over the country and was conducted from November 21 to December 3, 2019.