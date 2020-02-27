16:10
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Meetings with politicians, their debates important for Kyrgyzstanis

Meetings with politicians, their debates and the opinions of respected people influence attitude towards parties or candidates for most of the Kyrgyzstanis. Results of a survey conducted by the International Republican Institute (IRI) say.

Survey participants were asked to assess how much they are influenced by certain channels for obtaining information about political organizations and candidates. So, 62 percent of citizens of Kyrgyzstan said that a personal meeting with a politician has a serious impact on their attitude to a party or candidate. Debates and opinion of respected people also play a significant role for 61 and 60 percent of respondents.

Radio advertising, as well as brochures and flyers, have the lowest impact (only 30 percent).

Paid advertising in newspapers, slogans and text messages on vehicles have a little more influence (31 percent).

The International Republican Institute (IRI) conducted a traditional survey among Kyrgyzstanis. It involved 1,483 people from all over the country and was conducted from November 21 to December 3, 2019.
link: https://24.kg/english/144931/
views: 85
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan should have more young people in politics
Share of women in politics should be increased, Kyrgyzstanis believe
TV, the Internet, friends - main sources of information for Kyrgyzstanis
Only 8 percent of Kyrgyzstanis know how to turn to Parliament
Only a third of Kyrgyzstanis positively assess work of courts
IRI: 92% of Kyrgyzstanis consider corruption as biggest problem
Kyrgyzstanis voice main economic threat to country
Kyrgyzstan’s relations with China are poor, 31 % of respondents believe
Most of Kyrgyzstanis not know how to appeal to Parliament or deputy
All former presidents of Kyrgyzstan get into ranking of political leaders
Popular
Kyrgyzstan introduces quarantine for arrivals from Iran, South Korea, Italy Kyrgyzstan introduces quarantine for arrivals from Iran, South Korea, Italy
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan plan to exchange 23 hectares of land Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan plan to exchange 23 hectares of land
Number of people infected with coronavirus exceeds 80,000 people Number of people infected with coronavirus exceeds 80,000 people
Earthquake in Turkey: Nine people killed in province where ethnic Kyrgyz live Earthquake in Turkey: Nine people killed in province where ethnic Kyrgyz live
27 February, Thursday
16:01
President Jeenbekov lays wreath at Tomb of Unknown Soldier in Moscow President Jeenbekov lays wreath at Tomb of Unknown Sold...
15:53
Another traffic accident involving minibus occurs in Bishkek
15:39
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Pros from EAEU surpass negative aspects
15:18
Prime Minister and IFC head discuss future of Kyrgyzstan’s airports
15:04
Sooronbai Jeenbekov gives interview to Russian journalists