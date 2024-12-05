Production volume increased at 48 percent of enterprises

The Guarantee Fund conducted a study of the business activity index in October 2024 through an online survey. At least 1,078 business entities participated in it. Chairman of the Board of the Guarantee Fund Malik-Aidar Abakirov announced it at a press conference.

According to him, 48 percent of respondents reported that their production volume has increased over the last six months compared to last year. 43 percent of respondents reported no changes in production. And 9 percent of businesses have decreased production volumes this year.

He also noted that 50 enterprises told in the survey about an increase in orders for manufactured products. The volume of orders did not change at 39 percent of business entities, and the number of orders decreased at 11 percent of enterprises participated in the survey.