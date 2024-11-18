16:20
USD 86.50
EUR 91.43
RUB 0.87
English

Kyrgyzstanis assess religious situation in country as positive - survey

Kyrgyzstanis assess the religious situation in the country as positive. Religious Situation Research Center under the State Commission for Religious Affairs obtained such data during a survey.

According to the center, 81.4 percent of survey participants characterized the state of the religious situation as positive.

The survey notes that 11.7 percent of respondents answered the question by assessing the situation as tense, while 2.2 percent called it explosive, and another 4.7 percent found it difficult to answer.

The largest number of optimists are among respondents aged 25–34 and 35–44 — 83.4 percent and 82.9 percent, respectively.

When asked whether the situation in the religious sphere in the country has improved or worsened over the past 2 — 3 years, 34.5 percent of survey participants said that there are significant changes, 34.3 percent believe that there are minor improvements, and 10.5 percent do not see any changes.

The survey was conducted as part of the implementation of the concept of state policy in the religious sphere for 2022-2026 and was aimed at obtaining data that would allow to analyze the dynamics of the influence of the religious factor on the socio-economic and political situation in the country, as well as to determine the level of religiosity of the population.

In the course of the study, 1,546 people aged 18 and older living in all regions answered the questions.
link: https://24.kg/english/311479/
views: 112
Print
Related
President Sadyr Japarov meets with religious leaders
Head of State Commission, U.S. Ambassador discuss rights of religious minorities
Director of State Commission on Religious Affairs dismissed in Kyrgyzstan
President holds meeting on draft law on religious organizations
Abdulaziz Zakirov: New bill does not limit the right to wear hijab
Authorities advocate ban on use of religion for political purposes
Level of trust in Sadyr Japarov increased from 82.6 to 86.7 percent — survey
Edil Baisalov: We see a real growth in living standards of the population
Work of two illegal children's religious camps stopped in Bishkek
Survey shows high concern of Kyrgyzstanis about climate change
Popular
Sadyr Japarov participates in opening of Zhany-Barak village in Osh region Sadyr Japarov participates in opening of Zhany-Barak village in Osh region
KR airline plane preparing for takeoff at time of explosion near Beirut Airport KR airline plane preparing for takeoff at time of explosion near Beirut Airport
Turkey severs all relations with Israel - Recep Tayyip Erdogan's statement Turkey severs all relations with Israel - Recep Tayyip Erdogan's statement
Consumer Confidence Index in Kyrgyzstan shows decline in October 2024 Consumer Confidence Index in Kyrgyzstan shows decline in October 2024
18 November, Monday
16:03
USA ready to strengthen cooperation with Kyrgyzstan within C5+1 platform USA ready to strengthen cooperation with Kyrgyzstan wit...
15:53
Several shops burn down in Osh along with goods and cash
15:47
COP29: Deputy Minister tells about youth’s role in tackling environmental issues
15:31
Global rare earth metal production to double in five years
15:22
Construction activity in EAEU countries increases: Kyrgyzstan leads