Death toll from new coronavirus rises to 2,800 people

The number of people who died from the novel coronavirus reached 2,800. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

The total number of people infected with the virus is 82,163 people. During the day, the figure grew by 1,169 people. As of today, 32,828 people have recovered.

The highest number of the infected is in Hubei province, where spread of the virus began. There were recorded 65,596 cases of the infection, 2,641 dead and 23,200 recovered.

At least 3,700 cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in 47 states outside of China. Most of them are in South Korea (1,595), Italy (453) and Japan (189). In addition, a large number of infected was registered in Iran (139), Singapore (93), Hong Kong (91), USA (60), Thailand (40), Bahrain (33), Taiwan (32), Germany (27), Kuwait (26), Australia (22) and Malaysia (22).

The World Health Organization has declared a public health emergency due to the spread of coronavirus.