Customs officers’ case. Preventive measure extended

The Oktyabrsky District Court of Bishkek continues consideration of a criminal case against 15 employees of the State Customs Service for corruption, negligence and abuse of office. The former head of the State Customs Service, Adamkul Zhunusov, is also on the dock.

During the trial, Judge Bolotbek Abdullaev stated that the term of preventive measure of the defendants ended.

State prosecutors asked to extend detention of Nurbek Aibashev, Abdyvakhat Sulaimanov and Zamirbek Niyazaliev. In addition, prosecutors requested to remand Adamkul Zhunusov, Bolot Birnazarov, Azamat Sulaimanov, Emil Kadinov, Tilek Kurmanov, Kubanychbek Abdrakhmanov, Baktybek Amanov, Semetei Kaiypov, Orolbek Bakybekov, Gulzat Sheralieva, Marshalbek Beisheev, and Marta Baizakova under house arrest.

Lawyers of the defendants, who are under arrest, asked to change their preventive measure for house arrest. Defender of Abdyvakhat Sulaimanov, Kairat Zagibaev, told the court that his client had compensated 60 percent of the damage.

Defender of Zamirbek Niyazaliev noted that the Criminal Procedure Code does not allow detention for more than one year. He also requested the release of the former Customs deputy chairperson from custody.

The court issued a ruling, according to which preventive measure for all the defendants was left unchanged.

Recall, the scandal broke out at Severnaya Customs in 2018. At the end of May, officers of the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes detained its former chief Nurbek Aibashev. He was charged under the article «Abuse of official position» and placed in the pretrial detention center 1.

According to the investigation, with the assistance of Nurbek Aibashev and other customs officers, the companies evaded duties and other necessary payments.

The State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes stated that the criminal acts of the customs officers cost the state 166 million soms. The defendants are 15 people. They are charged with negligence and corruption.
