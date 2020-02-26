14:18
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Death toll from coronavirus rises to 2,700 people

The number of people who died from the novel coronavirus reached 2,760 people. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

As of today, the total number of people infected with the virus has reached 80,994 people. During the day, the figure grew by 848 people. At least 30,000 people have recovered.

The highest number of the infected is in Hubei Province, where the spread of the virus began. There were registered 65,187 confirmed cases, 2,615 dead and 20,912 recovered.

At least 2,900 cases of the virus were confirmed in 40 countries outside China. Most of the patients are in South Korea (1,146), Italy (322) and Japan (170). In addition, a large number of infected was registered in Singapore (91), Hong Kong (85), Iran (95), USA (57), Thailand (37), Taiwan (31), Australia (22) and Malaysia (22).

The World Health Organization has declared a public health emergency due to the spread of coronavirus.

  • The new type of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was discovered in late December in the Chinese Wuhan city. The source of infection were animals that were sold on the local market.
link: https://24.kg/english/144784/
views: 69
Print
Related
Long-haul truck drivers isolated in China return to Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan introduces quarantine for arrivals from Iran, South Korea, Italy
Number of people infected with coronavirus exceeds 80,000 people
EU to allocate €230 million to counter coronavirus
Residents of Dzhumgal hold rally against the Chinese due to coronavirus
Number of infected with coronavirus dramatically rises in South Korea, Italy
Death toll from novel coronavirus exceeds 2,300 people
Chinese citizen taken to infectious diseases hospital with fever
U.S. to donate coronavirus prevention aid to Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstani from Diamond Princess ship quarantined at hospital
Popular
Kyrgyzstan introduces quarantine for arrivals from Iran, South Korea, Italy Kyrgyzstan introduces quarantine for arrivals from Iran, South Korea, Italy
Ata Meken party to participate in local elections Ata Meken party to participate in local elections
Russian military aircraft to participate in Victory Parade in Bishkek Russian military aircraft to participate in Victory Parade in Bishkek
Sambo wrestler from Kyrgyzstan takes 2nd place at tournament in Belarus Sambo wrestler from Kyrgyzstan takes 2nd place at tournament in Belarus
26 February, Wednesday
13:38
Hajj 2020: Cost of pilgrimage for Kyrgyzstanis repeatedly grows Hajj 2020: Cost of pilgrimage for Kyrgyzstanis repeated...
13:31
Man dies in fire in Kara-Suu district
13:27
Child drowns in irrigation canal in Osh city
13:23
Death toll from coronavirus rises to 2,700 people
12:18
Fact of pyramid scheme revealed in Bishkek