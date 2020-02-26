Death toll from coronavirus rises to 2,700 people

The number of people who died from the novel coronavirus reached 2,760 people. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

As of today, the total number of people infected with the virus has reached 80,994 people. During the day, the figure grew by 848 people. At least 30,000 people have recovered.

The highest number of the infected is in Hubei Province, where the spread of the virus began. There were registered 65,187 confirmed cases, 2,615 dead and 20,912 recovered.

At least 2,900 cases of the virus were confirmed in 40 countries outside China. Most of the patients are in South Korea (1,146), Italy (322) and Japan (170). In addition, a large number of infected was registered in Singapore (91), Hong Kong (85), Iran (95), USA (57), Thailand (37), Taiwan (31), Australia (22) and Malaysia (22).

The World Health Organization has declared a public health emergency due to the spread of coronavirus.