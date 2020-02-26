12:47
Fact of pyramid scheme revealed in Bishkek

Fact of organizing a pyramid scheme was revealed in Bishkek, from which at least 30 citizens have suffered. The State Service for Combating Economic Crimes of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The victims told that an advertisement of Aiymdar Ordosu company was sent out through WhatsApp messenger. It promised an easy and highly paid job with obligatory fulfillment of certain conditions. It was necessary to contribute 3,000 soms and obligatory attract other participants, who also had to contribute money for various gifts. To participate in the scheme, special settlement accounts were opened at several banks of the republic for transfer of the money.

«In addition, founders of Aiymdar Ordosu misled the consumers, guaranteeing them a refund in case of loss. About 30 deceived citizens appealed to the financial police. The fact was registered in the Unified Register of Crimes and Misconduct under Article 214 (organization of pyramid scheme) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. Pre-trial proceedings are being conducted, persons involved and the damage caused are being found out,» the state service reported.
