11:01
USD 87.45
EUR 102.03
RUB 1.06
English

Golden Cash case: Daughter of Supreme Court judge Ainash Tokbaeva acquitted

Aizirek Jusupova, daughter of Supreme Court judge Ainash Tokbaeva, has been acquitted in the case on Golden Cash pyramid scheme.

According to media reports, courts at all levels — including the Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan — concluded that Jusupova and her colleagues were neither organizers nor beneficiaries of the fraudulent scheme. They merely carried out instructions from company management, while the funds transferred to their names were actually appropriated by other individuals.

Investigators alleged that the company had collected over 152 million soms from investors, paid interest through e-wallets, and transferred part of the funds abroad. However, the court found no evidence proving Aizirek Jusupova’s guilt.

The case was reviewed by the Supreme Court under the chairmanship of judge Keneshbek Toktomambetov. The Supreme Court’s decision is final and not subject to appeal.

Earlier, a company lawyer and cashier were detained on suspicion of organizing the pyramid scheme and placed in Bishkek’s pre-trial detention center 1. According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, the suspects collected funds from citizens, promising annual returns of up to 260 percent. Jusupova, the daughter of former Supreme Court chair and current judge Ainash Tokbaeva, was among those mentioned in the case.
link: https://24.kg/english/346226/
views: 141
Print
Related
Ex-head of Financial Supervision Service released under travel restrictions
Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan acquits NazarNews Editor-in-Chief
MPs dismiss Askat Sydykov from Supreme Court judge position ahead of term
Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan sends criminal cases against Sapar Isakov for review
New judges introduced at Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan
Parliament approves candidates for Supreme Court, Accounts Chamber auditors
Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan upholds sentence against Temirov Live journalists
Supreme Court to consider case against Temirov Live journalists on February 25
Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan sums up results of 2024
Supreme Court acquits former mayor of Tokmak city
Popular
Kyrgyzstan to receive financing from World Bank for Osh city development Kyrgyzstan to receive financing from World Bank for Osh city development
Russia extends diesel fuel export restrictions until end of year Russia extends diesel fuel export restrictions until end of year
Gold price hits new all-time high of $3,850 per ounce Gold price hits new all-time high of $3,850 per ounce
Kyrgyzstan's banks required to implement anti-fraud systems to protect clients Kyrgyzstan's banks required to implement anti-fraud systems to protect clients
7 October, Tuesday
10:51
Jeweler from Kyrgyzstan participates in International Crafts Festival Jeweler from Kyrgyzstan participates in International C...
10:45
Procedure for importing seeds into Kyrgyzstan to be simplified
10:36
Bishkek—Kara-Balta highway reconstruction cost Kyrgyzstan $92 million
10:10
Four new water reservoirs commissioned in Osh city
10:06
Zarina Chimyrova appointed head of Tokmak's Department of Culture