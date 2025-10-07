Golden Cash case: Daughter of Supreme Court judge Ainash Tokbaeva acquitted

Aizirek Jusupova, daughter of Supreme Court judge Ainash Tokbaeva, has been acquitted in the case on Golden Cash pyramid scheme.

According to media reports, courts at all levels — including the Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan — concluded that Jusupova and her colleagues were neither organizers nor beneficiaries of the fraudulent scheme. They merely carried out instructions from company management, while the funds transferred to their names were actually appropriated by other individuals.

Investigators alleged that the company had collected over 152 million soms from investors, paid interest through e-wallets, and transferred part of the funds abroad. However, the court found no evidence proving Aizirek Jusupova’s guilt.

The case was reviewed by the Supreme Court under the chairmanship of judge Keneshbek Toktomambetov. The Supreme Court’s decision is final and not subject to appeal.

Earlier, a company lawyer and cashier were detained on suspicion of organizing the pyramid scheme and placed in Bishkek’s pre-trial detention center 1. According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, the suspects collected funds from citizens, promising annual returns of up to 260 percent. Jusupova, the daughter of former Supreme Court chair and current judge Ainash Tokbaeva, was among those mentioned in the case.