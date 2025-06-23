16:32
Ex-head of Financial Supervision Service released under travel restrictions

Former head of the State Financial Supervision Service Yuruslan Toichubekov, accused in the MCN Coin case, has been released from custody. The decision to change the preventive measure was made by the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek.

It is known that the corresponding petition was sent to the court by the investigator of the Main Investigation Department of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS).

The suspect under Article 221 «Organization of pyramid schemes committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic was released on a written undertaking not to leave the city.

Yuruslan Toichubekov was arrested in February 2025.

Earlier, the SCNS detained one of the founders of the virtual asset MCN Coin, Isradin Subanbekov. Later, a video was published, in which he confessed to fraud. According to him, in a year and a half of work, the company collected $2.5 million from citizens.

Isradin Subanbekov said that he, Ryskul Bolotbekov and Mukhtar Begmat uulu created the cryptocurrency. They were guided in this matter by the former head of the State Financial Supervision Service Yuruslan Toichubekov.
