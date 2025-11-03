Organizer of SkyWay pyramid scheme detained in Kyrgyzstan

The organizer of a pyramid scheme operating under SkyWay brand has been detained in Kyrgyzstan, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

According to the ministry, a report by a journalist circulated online in which she contacted law enforcement agencies with a request to investigate the activities of SkyWay and Sky World Community. According to available information, their executives may be involved in organizing another pyramid scheme.

During operational and investigative activities, the Main Criminal Investigation Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs established that representatives of these companies actively recruited citizens in the republic, promising them participation in a major investment project to build so-called «sky bridges» between Bishkek and Osh. Citizens were asked to contribute funds to the project with the promise of subsequent high returns.

To create the illusion of real investment, participants were provided with a mobile app displaying a false increase in the invested amounts. In reality, this data was not backed by financial support, and all funds received from citizens were sent to the organizers of the scheme and used for their own personal gain. The Investigative Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs has opened a criminal case under Article 221 «Organization of Pyramid Schemes» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

As a result of these investigations, the company’s curator, I.P., 52, was identified and detained. She was one of the organizers of the illegal activities of SkyWay and Sky World Community. She has been taken into custody.

Currently, the Ministry of Internal Affairs continues to receive complaints from Kyrgyzstanis who have suffered as a result of this pyramid scheme.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs urges citizens who have fallen victim to the activities of SkyWay and Sky World Community to contact their nearest local police station or call 0505102612, 0703686883, or 102. Any information provided will help the investigation thoroughly and objectively investigate this matter and bring all those involved to justice.