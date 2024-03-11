Pyramid schemes case: Suspect arrested until the end of investigation

The main defendant in the criminal case on organizing a pyramid scheme was arrested and transferred to the pre-trial detention center of Bishkek until the end of the investigation — for two months.

The decision was made by the Pervomaisky District Court.

On March 7, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs announced the detention of a citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic, 43. According to it, he is the main person involved in the case.

In March, over a hundred citizens filed written statements with the police, asking to take action against the owners of Charge Fast company.

«They gain trust under the pretext that they will double the money. Having taken possession of the funds, they went into hiding without fulfilling their promise,» the statement said.

The criminal case was initiated under the article «Organization of pyramid schemes.»