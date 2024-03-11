12:23
USD 89.43
EUR 97.46
RUB 0.99
English

Pyramid schemes case: Suspect arrested until the end of investigation

The main defendant in the criminal case on organizing a pyramid scheme was arrested and transferred to the pre-trial detention center of Bishkek until the end of the investigation — for two months.

The decision was made by the Pervomaisky District Court.

On March 7, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs announced the detention of a citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic, 43. According to it, he is the main person involved in the case.

In March, over a hundred citizens filed written statements with the police, asking to take action against the owners of Charge Fast company.

«They gain trust under the pretext that they will double the money. Having taken possession of the funds, they went into hiding without fulfilling their promise,» the statement said.

The criminal case was initiated under the article «Organization of pyramid schemes.»
link: https://24.kg/english/288663/
views: 76
Print
Related
Main defendant in case on pyramid scheme detained in Bishkek
Two more Charge Fast pyramid scheme representatives detained in Karakol
Interior Ministry: Damage from pyramid schemes exceeded 68 million soms
Interior Ministry investigates 358 criminal cases on pyramid schemes in 2023
Kazakhstani who created pyramid scheme in his homeland detained in Bishkek
Another pyramid scheme organizer detained in Turkey
One of organizers of FINIKO pyramid scheme detained in Turkey
Russia extradites wanted organizer of Finiko pyramid scheme to Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan to fine for pyramid schemes advertising
Kyrgyzstan asks Russia to extradite Finiko pyramid scheme participant
Popular
Energy Ministry of Kazakhstan comments on energy supplies to crypto miners Energy Ministry of Kazakhstan comments on energy supplies to crypto miners
Power limits reduced for consumers, Minister of Energy admits Power limits reduced for consumers, Minister of Energy admits
China - Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway: What opportunities will appear China - Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway: What opportunities will appear
Taliban arrest Afghan women for Islamic dress code violations Taliban arrest Afghan women for Islamic dress code violations
11 March, Monday
12:10
Kyrgyzstani wins fight at ONE Fight Night Tournament Kyrgyzstani wins fight at ONE Fight Night Tournament
11:54
Pyramid schemes case: Suspect arrested until the end of investigation
09:48
Kyrgyzstanis win sports ballroom dancing tournament in Moscow
09:45
Yasar Dogu & Vehbi Emre: Ernazar Akmataliev wins gold medal
09:37
Health workers prepare for 2nd stage of additional vaccination against measles
9 March, Saturday
16:41
Power outages suspended in Kyrgyzstan
16:37
Japan to spend $3.5 million on assistance to low-income Kyrgyzstanis