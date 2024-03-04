16:52
Two more Charge Fast pyramid scheme representatives detained in Karakol

Representatives of Charge Fast company were detained in Karakol on suspicion of fraud. The police department of the city reported.

City residents filed statements with the police. They pointed out that Charge Fast company was opened in February in the regional center, and its representatives promised a high interest rate on deposits.

«The applicants, believing the promises, invested money in the company, after which its managers took possession of it. A criminal case was opened under Article 209 «Fraud,» the statement says.

Material damage according to registered statements amounted to over 500,000 soms.

Representatives of Charge Fast, Karakol residents, 47 and 49, were detained on suspicion of committing the crime. They were placed in the temporary detention center of the city police department. The investigation continues.

Earlier, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that investigators of the Internal Affairs Department of Pervomaisky district of Bishkek detained suspects in organizing a pyramid scheme. A woman filed a complaint with the police. She told that she gave 400,000 soms to the owners of Charge Fast company. They promised to double the amount, but disappeared after receiving the money.
link: https://24.kg/english/288217/
views: 207
