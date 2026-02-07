Interior Ministry of Kyrgyzstan identifies projects with pyramid scheme signs

Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs has identified projects operating under the names JDC and MASDAR that show signs of being pyramid schemes, the ministry’s press service reported.

According to the ministry, the organizers of these schemes attract citizens by promising fast and high returns, using terms such as «investments,» «partner programs,» and «guaranteed income.»

The Interior Ministry emphasized that at the initial stage, payouts to participants are made using funds from new investors. Once the inflow of money stops, such projects typically cease operations, resulting in participants losing their invested funds.

The ministry urges citizens to remain vigilant, approach offers of easy money with caution, and refrain from sharing their financial and digital data with third parties.