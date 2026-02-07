15:44
USD 87.45
EUR 103.13
RUB 1.14
English

Interior Ministry of Kyrgyzstan identifies projects with pyramid scheme signs

Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs has identified projects operating under the names JDC and MASDAR that show signs of being pyramid schemes, the ministry’s press service reported.

According to the ministry, the organizers of these schemes attract citizens by promising fast and high returns, using terms such as «investments,» «partner programs,» and «guaranteed income.»

The Interior Ministry emphasized that at the initial stage, payouts to participants are made using funds from new investors. Once the inflow of money stops, such projects typically cease operations, resulting in participants losing their invested funds.

The ministry urges citizens to remain vigilant, approach offers of easy money with caution, and refrain from sharing their financial and digital data with third parties.
link: https://24.kg/english/361032/
views: 83
Print
Related
Number of victims of VML_KG fraud may reach up to 12,000 — Interior Ministry
157 complaints filed, founder arrested: Pyramid scheme exposed in Bishkek
Organizer of SkyWay pyramid scheme detained in Kyrgyzstan
Golden Cash case: Daughter of Supreme Court judge Ainash Tokbaeva acquitted
Ex-head of Financial Supervision Service released under travel restrictions
More than 4,000 criminal cases opened on pyramid schemes in Bishkek
Pyramid schemes case: Suspect arrested until the end of investigation
Main defendant in case on pyramid scheme detained in Bishkek
Two more Charge Fast pyramid scheme representatives detained in Karakol
Interior Ministry: Damage from pyramid schemes exceeded 68 million soms
Popular
Kyrgyzstan and USA discuss implementation of Makmal — Karakol railway project Kyrgyzstan and USA discuss implementation of Makmal — Karakol railway project
Kyrgyzstan initiates consultations with EU amid reports of possible sanctions Kyrgyzstan initiates consultations with EU amid reports of possible sanctions
U.S. Special Envoy Sergio Gor to arrive in Bishkek U.S. Special Envoy Sergio Gor to arrive in Bishkek
U.S. Government develops security cooperation with Kyrgyzstan U.S. Government develops security cooperation with Kyrgyzstan
7 February, Saturday
15:30
Avalanches and snow drifts expected in mountain areas of Kyrgyzstan Avalanches and snow drifts expected in mountain areas o...
15:22
Interior Ministry of Kyrgyzstan identifies projects with pyramid scheme signs
13:49
Sadyr Japarov offers condolences to Pakistani leadership over terrorist attack
13:37
President Sadyr Japarov meets with his first teacher
13:29
Truck congestion at border: Kazakhstan comments on situation