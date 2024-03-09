Main defendant in case on pyramid scheme detained in Bishkek

Investigators of the Department of Internal Affairs of Pervomaisky district detained the main defendant in the case on organizing a pyramid scheme. The press service of the Interior Ministry reported.

According to its data, more than a hundred citizens turned to the police in March with written statements who asked to take measures against the owners of Charge Fast company.

«They gain trust under the pretext that they will double the amount of money. Having taken possession of the funds, they fled without fulfilling the promise,» the statement says.

A criminal case was initiated on the fact of organizing pyramid schemes. The main defendant, 43, has been identified and detained. He was taken to the temporary detention center of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek.

Police officers are conducting operational and search activities to identify and detain other persons involved.