Number of victims of VML_KG fraud may reach up to 12,000 — Interior Ministry

The number of victims of VML_KG pyramid scheme fraud may reach up to 12,000 people. Police Lieutenant Colonel Cholpon Nazarkulova, an officer at the Main Criminal Investigation Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, announced on Birinchi Radio.

She noted that more than 230 complaints from victims have been received so far, and their number continues to grow.

According to preliminary estimates by investigators, the total damage claimed by those affected amounts to around 20 million soms.

«We believe that the total number of victims nationwide may reach 10,000 — 12,000 people. The company operated through about 40 offices, each of which had 200–300 registered participants,» the law enforcement official added.

The scheme worked by promising citizens income for viewing advertisements — up to 10 soms per ad — with the option of weekly withdrawals of money to accounts at one of the banks. The minimum investment amount was 4,800 soms, while the maximum was 69,600 soms.

In some cases, entire families reportedly invested a total of up to 1 million soms.

The investigation is ongoing. The 67-year-old founder of the company has been detained.

The Interior Ministry has repeatedly urged citizens to remain vigilant and not to trust promises of quick and guaranteed income.